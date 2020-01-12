Stir against CAA holds up train

Several members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were arrested on Sunday after they sat on the railway track at Adiyakkamangalam near Tiruvarur condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The functionaries of the two parties came in a procession and staged the rail roko agitation notwithstanding deployment of police personnel and installation of barricades, railway sources said.

The stir on the railway track led to detention of an empty goods train that was on its way to Karaikal from Puduchathiram. The freight train suffered detention for about 10 minutes.

The sources said around 200 protesters were later arrested by the police.