Tiruchirapalli

Stir against CAA holds up train

more-in

Several members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were arrested on Sunday after they sat on the railway track at Adiyakkamangalam near Tiruvarur condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The functionaries of the two parties came in a procession and staged the rail roko agitation notwithstanding deployment of police personnel and installation of barricades, railway sources said.

The stir on the railway track led to detention of an empty goods train that was on its way to Karaikal from Puduchathiram. The freight train suffered detention for about 10 minutes.

The sources said around 200 protesters were later arrested by the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 8:44:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/stir-against-caa-holds-up-train/article30550961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY