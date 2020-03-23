Stickers to be pasted on quarantined persons houses

Houses of persons who are advised to be in home quarantine would henceforth be pasted with stickers providing details of the individuals and warning people not to enter the houses.

According to official sources, a total of 516 persons who have arrived from foreign countries are under the surveillance of the Health Department in Thanjavur district. They have been stamped on their left hand and they will come under the surveillance of the team comprising of health, revenue, and police departments for the next 28 days from the date of stamping.

Such persons have been directed not to mingle or take part in social events and remain in house quarantine for the specified period.

The purpose of affixing the stickers was to advise the neighbours not to come into contact with the persons under surveillance or any other person residing in that residence in order to avoid contracting the suspected infection. The main objective of pasting the stickers was to check the possible spreading of the virus infection, if any, from the suspected persons to the society.

The relatives of house quarantined persons would also be brought under surveillance and healthcare by the department. As on March 22, a total of 622 persons have arrived from foreign countries and among them 106 have completed the quarantine surveillance period of 28 days though they had been screened for the COVID-19 virus infection at the airports itself.

Apart from this, 47 persons who arrived from other districts or States and suspected to be suffering from the COVID-19 symptoms have also been brought under the surveillance of the Health Department, sources added.

Pudukottai

The Pudukottai district administration has commenced the exercise of pasting stickers at the residences of about 600 persons who had been advised home quarantine on return to the district from abroad.

The exercise has been put in place to segregate them from others. District Collector P. Uma Maheswari in a press release said 788 persons had returned to Pudukottai district from abroad. Of them 188 were healthy after the expiry of the 28-day quarantine period.

The remaining 600 persons were being monitored by health department officials. The Collector appealed to those who had returned from abroad and under quarantine to desist from venturing out from their respective home. Action as per law would be initiated against them if they violated the government's instruction. Stamping had been done on the hands of those who returned from abroad and were under quarantine to identify them easily and to keep a distance from them, the release added.