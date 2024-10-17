Stick to deadline in implementing schemes, Tiruchi MP tells officials

Tiruchi Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko on Thursday asked the district officials to stick to the deadline in completing the development work in the district.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting here, Mr. Durai Vaiko said a number of schemes were being implemented in the district to improve the standard of living of people, including providing safe drinking water, creating better connectivity, and offering livelihood opportunities. Officials should closely monitor the progress of the schemes. They should be completed within the time frame.

Karur MP S. Jothimani said there were many villages in Manapparai Assembly Constituency, which were not included in any of the combined water schemes. The people of the left out villages had been facing problems in getting safe water. Steps should be taken to include these villages in the water schemes. Similarly, there was a need to collect data on single women. They had been facing multiple issues on various fronts.

The MPs at the meeting stressed on the need to focus attention on the well-being of single women. The enumeration would enable the governments to come out with a suitable scheme for their welfare.

Job scheme

She said the elected representatives had been receiving representations on ensuring 100 days employment in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The cut in the allocation to the scheme had made a significant impact on the rural economy and the workers. She and other MPs from the State would raise the issue in Parliament, urging the Centre to increase the allocation and mandays.

Ms. Jothimani said the review had revealed that there had been a clear approach in implementing various schemes in the district. The formation of new self-help groups had been satisfactory.

Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru said that there were some gaps in passing the benefits to the beneficiaries of direct benefit transfers (DBT). There were complaints of mismatch of information over DBT. It had delayed the beneficiaries in receiving the benefits. Hence, special attention must be given to remove the glitches. The drive should be carried out in all blocks.

Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan were present.

The MPs also reviewed the progress of various schemes, mainly funded by the Centre, in the district.