Sterilised community dogs in Tiruchi to get ID tags

November 25, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres will be introducing identity tags for community dogs that are captured for neutering and vaccination before being released back into the same area after the treatment.

The system is already prevalent in Chennai and will be rolled out in Tiruchi from December, said officials.

“Since the number of centres has increased, we have been sterilising and vaccinating over 1,200 dogs a month with 10-15 animals picked up daily from each of the city’s five zones,” a senior official at the Konakkarai facility told The Hindu.

To ensure that the sterilised dogs are released in the same area from where they were picked up, the Tiruchi centres had decided to use ID tags on the dogs, added the official. “There was a complaint from the public that the animals were being offloaded randomly after the operation. An ID tag will prevent this,” she said.

Tiruchi has four ABC centres, three of which (at Srirangam, Ponmalai and Ariyamangalam) were established in 2022 to help the Konakkarai clinic deal with the rising number of street dogs.

Each centre is staffed with five dog catchers and a veterinary surgeon, besides a resident cook.

The ABC centres are equipped with vehicles from the Corporation that are used to transport the street dogs. “Nets with long handles are used to bring the dogs into the vans. For aggressive canines, handlers use rope. All the catchers have been trained by Worldwide Veterinary Service, Udhagamandalam,” said the official.

The dogs stay at the facilities for seven days, where they undergo surgery and get vaccinated against rabies. “Sterilisation and vaccination is essential to control the population of stray dogs and prevent the spread of rabies,” the official said.