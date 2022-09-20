Sterilisation unit for stray dogs nearing completion

TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU, 19/ 09/ 22: FOR DAILY:- A view of dog sterilization centre under construction by Tiruchi Corporation at Ponmalaipatti on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The construction of the second sterilisation centre for stray dogs at J. J. Nagar in Ponmalaipatti is heading towards completion in Tiruchi.

The animal birth control centre (ABC), which is being built at Ponmalaipatti for a cost of ₹51 lakh, will have five pre-operative and post-operative wards and would be able to sterilise more than 30 dogs every day.

Two other centres are also coming up in the city. Steps are being taken to speed up the construction of three new centres. "The construction of the facility at Ponmalaipatti is in its final stages and will be completed within a month. Work on the other two centres in Ariyamangalam and Ambedkar Nagar, Srirangam, is also expected to be finished soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

“Once the building is ready, we will take steps to ensure the operation of those three ABCs, and we will be able to sterilise more dogs," he added.

Following a public outcry, the first unit in Konakkarai, which was opened in 2018 and had remained idle for several months, finally began operating a year ago. Currently, around 15 stray dogs are sterilised every day there.

Despite the facility's ability to sterilise about 30 dogs every day, officials said that they have limited the capacity to ensure adequate space for sterilised dogs to recover for a period of three to five days post-surgery.

According to the officials, at Konakkarai centre, additional dog sheds at a cost of ₹32 lakh were being built, to ensure adequate space.

Due to the absence of a sterilisation process, the stray population has dramatically expanded since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2019. “With the opening of these centres, the civic body would sterilise at least 50 dogs per day,” a health official said.

Corporation officials claim that around 2,000 stray dogs were sterilised this year. Currently, 15 dogs were being captured by animal catchers each day for sterilisation, and localities with more complaints were being covered first.