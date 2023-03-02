Sterilisation of stray dogs picks up pace in Tiruchi

March 02, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An animal birth control programme being carried out by the Tiruchi Corporation in collaboration with voluntary organisations is expected to bring down the number of stray dogs in the city.

Figures released by the Corporation this week showed that the pace of sterilisation had picked up considerably after the slowdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from September 2022, at least 1,625 stray dogs (1,065 females and 560 males) had been sterilised until February this year according to statistics shared on the Corporation’s social media handles on March 1.

As many as 154 male and 173 female dogs were neutered and spayed last month alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sterilisation of stray dogs is a necessary measure to control their population in urban areas. Their number had gone up during lockdown because the programme was put on hold from 2020. Since October last year, we have increased the number of centres from one to four for the operations, to deal with the backlog,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

To reduce risk of injury and attacks by feral dogs, the authorities have enlisted the help of voluntary organisations to help in capturing the animals.

“At present, we spend approximately ₹700 on the sterilisation procedures and overheads per dog, but the budget may have to be raised as the workload increases,” said the official. He added that care was being taken to ensure that all surgical wounds were healed before the strays were re-released into their old habitat.