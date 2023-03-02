ADVERTISEMENT

Sterilisation of stray dogs picks up pace in Tiruchi

March 02, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Corporation has sterilised 1,065 female and 560 male dogs since last year

The Hindu Bureau

Community dogs continue to pose threat to residents in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

An animal birth control programme being carried out by the Tiruchi Corporation in collaboration with voluntary organisations is expected to bring down the number of stray dogs in the city.

Figures released by the Corporation this week showed that the pace of sterilisation had picked up considerably after the slowdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from September 2022, at least 1,625 stray dogs (1,065 females and 560 males) had been sterilised until February this year according to statistics shared on the Corporation’s social media handles on March 1.

As many as 154 male and 173 female dogs were neutered and spayed last month alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sterilisation of stray dogs is a necessary measure to control their population in urban areas. Their number had gone up during lockdown because the programme was put on hold from 2020. Since October last year, we have increased the number of centres from one to four for the operations, to deal with the backlog,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

To reduce risk of injury and attacks by feral dogs, the authorities have enlisted the help of voluntary organisations to help in capturing the animals.

“At present, we spend approximately ₹700 on the sterilisation procedures and overheads per dog, but the budget may have to be raised as the workload increases,” said the official. He added that care was being taken to ensure that all surgical wounds were healed before the strays were re-released into their old habitat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US