HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sterilisation of stray dogs picks up pace in Tiruchi

Corporation has sterilised 1,065 female and 560 male dogs since last year

March 02, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Community dogs continue to pose threat to residents in Tiruchi.

Community dogs continue to pose threat to residents in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

An animal birth control programme being carried out by the Tiruchi Corporation in collaboration with voluntary organisations is expected to bring down the number of stray dogs in the city.

Figures released by the Corporation this week showed that the pace of sterilisation had picked up considerably after the slowdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from September 2022, at least 1,625 stray dogs (1,065 females and 560 males) had been sterilised until February this year according to statistics shared on the Corporation’s social media handles on March 1.

As many as 154 male and 173 female dogs were neutered and spayed last month alone.

“Sterilisation of stray dogs is a necessary measure to control their population in urban areas. Their number had gone up during lockdown because the programme was put on hold from 2020. Since October last year, we have increased the number of centres from one to four for the operations, to deal with the backlog,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

To reduce risk of injury and attacks by feral dogs, the authorities have enlisted the help of voluntary organisations to help in capturing the animals.

“At present, we spend approximately ₹700 on the sterilisation procedures and overheads per dog, but the budget may have to be raised as the workload increases,” said the official. He added that care was being taken to ensure that all surgical wounds were healed before the strays were re-released into their old habitat.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.