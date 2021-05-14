Steps will be taken to improve facilities at Alangudi GH: Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

The State government would take necessary steps to improve infrastructure at the Government Hospital in Alangudi, Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan said on Friday. A host of demands had been mooted for improving facilities at the Government Hospital in Alangudi such as sinking of a borewell, establishment of overhead water tank and separate buildings for outpatients and to house maternity wards.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Government Hospital in Alangudi, Mr. Meyyanathan said 50 beds had been kept ready at the hospital to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. Steps had been taken to post doctors, nurses and other staff for this purpose in a couple of days. There was adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines at the Alangudi Government Hospital, he said and appealed to the public to get themselves vaccinated.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and health department officials accompanied the Minister, an official release said.