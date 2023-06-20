Steps under way to revive cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district: Minister

June 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The State government has been considering the revival of the cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district that ceased to function two decades ago and would explore the possibilities for setting up of a mini textile and handlooms park, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi here on Monday.

After inspecting the mill at Manalmedu, the Minister said as many as 18 cooperative spinning mills were functioning in the State which were eventually reduced to six over a period of time. The extent of each of these mills situated in various parts of the State is not more than 50 acre and has the potential for revival.

The cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu started in 1965 ceased its operations in 2003, due to administrative reasons. The mill is situated on a 40-acre land, out of which 5.86 acre was utilised for the construction of Government Arts and Science College, a few years ago.

Mr. Gandhi said the government would explore the possibilities of reviving the mill and setting up mini handlooms and textiles park at Manalmedu which would provide employment for both skilled and unskilled labourers from nearby areas. Bringing back the mill to operation would also provide an opportunity for the farmers cultivating cotton in the surrounding areas to sell their produce.

Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Commissioner of Textiles, M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Handlooms, K. Vivekanandan, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi, MP S. Ramalingam, and MLAs accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

