ADVERTISEMENT

Steps under way to revive cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district: Minister

June 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inspecting the cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has been considering the revival of the cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district that ceased to function two decades ago and would explore the possibilities for setting up of a mini textile and handlooms park, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi here on Monday.

After inspecting the mill at Manalmedu, the Minister said as many as 18 cooperative spinning mills were functioning in the State which were eventually reduced to six over a period of time. The extent of each of these mills situated in various parts of the State is not more than 50 acre and has the potential for revival.

The cooperative spinning mill at Manalmedu started in 1965 ceased its operations in 2003, due to administrative reasons. The mill is situated on a 40-acre land, out of which 5.86 acre was utilised for the construction of Government Arts and Science College, a few years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi said the government would explore the possibilities of reviving the mill and setting up mini handlooms and textiles park at Manalmedu which would provide employment for both skilled and unskilled labourers from nearby areas. Bringing back the mill to operation would also provide an opportunity for the farmers cultivating cotton in the surrounding areas to sell their produce.

Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Commissioner of Textiles, M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Handlooms, K. Vivekanandan, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi, MP S. Ramalingam, and MLAs accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US