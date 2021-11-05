Steps to drain rainwater from paddy fields

TIRUVARUR

The Agriculture and Public Works Departments have in coordination with the Revenue Department initiated steps to drain the rainwater stagnated on 16,000 acres of agriculture fields in Tiruvarur district.

According to official sources, the ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ crop submerged in rainwater in several parts of the district due the incessant rains during the last few days.

The village administrative officers were directed to assess the damage caused to the transplanted crop. Initial assessments revealed that 16,000 acres was affected. While steps were initiated to get the stagnant water drained, the exact damage could be ascertained after the completion of the assessment, sources said.