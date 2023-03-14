ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be taken to establish govt. medical college in Perambalur: Udhayanidhi

March 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that steps would be taken to establish a government medical college in Perambalur district. 

In a brief interaction with reporters at Kunnam in the district, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had placed a demand before the Chief Minister for establishing a government medical college in Perambalur district at the earliest. Based on the advice of the Chief Minister, steps would be taken to establish the medical college.

Steps would also be taken to lay a synthetic track for the skating ground on the District Collectorate campus, the Minister further said. The ruling DMK government always had concern for students, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi opened a new bus stand constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh at Kunnam and an air-conditioned library on the Kunnam MLA office campus for the benefit of students preparing for competitive examinations. The library was established from the personal funds of the Transport Minister. 

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector K. Karpagam, officials and local body representatives participated, an official press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US