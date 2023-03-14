Steps to be taken to establish govt. medical college in Perambalur: Udhayanidhi

March 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that steps would be taken to establish a government medical college in Perambalur district.

In a brief interaction with reporters at Kunnam in the district, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had placed a demand before the Chief Minister for establishing a government medical college in Perambalur district at the earliest. Based on the advice of the Chief Minister, steps would be taken to establish the medical college.

Steps would also be taken to lay a synthetic track for the skating ground on the District Collectorate campus, the Minister further said. The ruling DMK government always had concern for students, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi opened a new bus stand constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh at Kunnam and an air-conditioned library on the Kunnam MLA office campus for the benefit of students preparing for competitive examinations. The library was established from the personal funds of the Transport Minister.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector K. Karpagam, officials and local body representatives participated, an official press release said.