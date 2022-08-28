Steps to be taken for new building at Pudukottai bus stand: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Sunday said that steps would be taken to construct a building at the new bus stand in Pudukottai Town after demolishing the existing old and damaged structure.

Earlier, he inspected the bus stand’s old building where a portion of cement plaster fell from the ceiling in the morning. The incident occurred close to the bay where Tiruchi buses halted.

Mr. Regupathy said teams from Government Engineering College and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, had examined the stability of the over 40-year-old existing building at the bus stand recently and certified that it should be demolished completely. The need for construction of a building would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister through the Minister for Municipal Administration. Steps would be taken for its construction after a resolution was passed at the municipality,

Collector Kavitha Ramu, Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja and municipal officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection, an official press release said.