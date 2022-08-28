Steps to be taken for new building at Pudukottai bus stand: Minister

Cement plaster from a portion of ceiling of the old building falls

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
August 28, 2022 18:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Sunday said that steps would be taken to construct a building at the new bus stand in Pudukottai Town after demolishing the existing old and damaged structure. 

Earlier, he inspected the bus stand’s old building where a portion of cement plaster fell from the ceiling in the morning. The incident occurred close to the bay where Tiruchi buses halted. 

Mr. Regupathy said teams from Government Engineering College and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, had examined the stability of the over 40-year-old existing building at the bus stand recently and certified that it should be demolished completely. The need for construction of a building would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister through the Minister for Municipal Administration. Steps would be taken for its construction after a resolution was passed at the municipality,

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector Kavitha Ramu, Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja and municipal officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection, an official press release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app