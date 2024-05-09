ADVERTISEMENT

Steps taken to mitigate heat-related illnesses in Thanjavur

Published - May 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special ward with 10 beds has been established at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital to treat patients with heat-related illnesses, District Collector Deepak Jacob has said.

Steps have been taken to supply drinking water at public places such as bus stands, hospitals, primary health centres, and markets by establishing thaneer pandals. Besides, oral rehydration solution powder will be distributed to the public.

Temple administrations have been instructed to put up sheds and shamianas and provide clean drinking water. Thatched sheds have been erected at all ration shops.

Steps have been taken to prevent forest fire in the district. The Forest Department has been instructed to provide watering holes for animals.

A special team has been formed with Fire and Rescue Services and the Department of Industrial Safety to monitor whether hospitals and industries follow guidelines to prevent fire accidents.

Farmers have been sensitised to the importance of vaccinating their livestock against heat-related fatal diseases, Mr. Jacob said in a press release.

