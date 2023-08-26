Steps taken to complete bus terminus work before Parliament elections, says K.N. Nehru

August 26, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

Efforts were on to complete the construction of the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway before the Parliament elections, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Friday.

He told reporters after holding an on-site review meeting with the officials of various departments including Revenue, State Highways, and Tiruchi Corporation on the progress of construction work, Mr. Nehru said that it was making good progress. Officials had been directed to expedite the construction work so as to complete the work before the Parliament elections. But, the work might suffer brief interruptions during the north-east monsoon, expected to start in the third or fourth week of October. The officials had been asked to take the monsoon into account while executing the project.

He said that he had held a joint meeting with the officials of various departments. Synchronised action was required to establish all needed infrastructure at Panjapur so as to ensure smooth traffic movements at the bus terminus, approach roads and highways.

To a question, Mr. Nehru said that both the Central Bus Stand and the Chathiram Bus Stand would continue to function. They would be further developed with the provision of additional facilities. If needed, a shopping complex would be constructed at the Central Bus Stand. It would not only increase the revenue of the Tiruchi Corporation but also support the traders.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the Police and the State Transport Corporations had sought sites at Panjapur for stabilising their utilities. The proposals were under consideration and they would be allotted sites. Thirty acres would be allotted for establishing an Olympic Academy and 10 acres for Information Technology park.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials participated in the review meeting.