Steps on to set up govt. bus depot at Kunnam: Transport Minister

March 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Friday said that steps were being taken through the Transport Department to establish a government bus depot at Kunnam in the district. 

Speaking to reporters at Thimmur, Mr. Sivasankar said the establishment of the bus depot would enable in operating government buses to villages in and around Kunnam. It would also reduce the additional work pressure prevailing at the Perambalur depot, he added. 

Based on the financial situation, steps would be taken to install automatic doors in the existing town buses to prevent footboard travel and ensure safety, the Minister said.  

Earlier, Mr. Sivasankar flagged of the government bus service from Thimmur to Tiruchi in the presence of Collector K. Karpagam and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials, an official release said. 

