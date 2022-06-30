Steps on to form a road on the eastern bund of Koraiyar

It will connect Panchapur with Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road

The bank of Koraiyar river near Panjapur in Tiruchi where a link road has been proposed. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to seek the approval of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to form a road on the eastern bund of Koraiyar, connecting Panchapur with Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road.

As per the plan, the Corporation has proposed to convert the Koraiyar’s and Kudamurity’s bund as a motorable road so as facilitate passengers to reach Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road from Panchapur, where the integrated bus terminal has been proposed to be built.

The project will be implemented in three components. It is estimated that it will cost Rs.4 crore. While the first component will cost Rs.26 lakh, a sum of Rs.76 lakh has been earmarked for the second component. The third component is estimated to cost Rs.3 crore. Construction of retaining wall along Konakarai is among the major works of the third component.

The total length of the road between Panchapur and Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road will be 12.35 km. It will have a width of 30 feet.

It will start from Dobi Colony on the banks of Koraiyar on Madurai Bypass Road. It will run for 850 meters up to Krishnapuram and 2.5 km from Krishnapuram to Dindigul road on the bund of Koraiyar. The total length of the road from Dindigul road to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road will be 9 km. It will run via Cholamparai in Woraiyur and Konakarai.

It requires a no-objection certificate from the WRD as it controls and maintains the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti. Hence, the Corporation will take up the proposal to the WRD, seeking its approval.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that the Corporation would soon send a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for approval. It was expected that the State government would fund for the scheme.

It is one of the important infrastructure development schemes in Tiruchi. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had held a couple of meetings with the Collector, Tiruchi Corporation and WRD officials to implement the Panchapur-Karur Bypass Road project. Once implemented it would reduce the stress on Karur Bypass link Road and College Road.