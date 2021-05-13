Steps initiated to recruit doctors, nurses

To tide over the unprecedented crisis caused by the surging cases of COVID-19, the Health Department has initiated urgent steps to recruit doctors and nurses.

According to sources, a recruitment committee has been constituted to recruit qualified doctors and nurses in Tiruchi district. The District Collector will be the Chairperson of the committee, and Deputy Director of Health Services will be the Convenor.

Considering the urgency of appointing medical professionals, the committee has called for a walk-in interview on Saturday. The staff will be paid on a consolidated basis. It will be ₹60,000 a month for doctors and ₹14,000 a month for nurses.

A senior official of the Health Department said that they would be recruited purely for COVID-19 duty. The appointment would be valid until their services are required for treating the patients. In the event the virus was contained, their services will no more be required. The positions would be mostly for the Primary Health Centres.

The official said that recruitment of at least 20 doctors and 60 staff nurses would be made. The recruitment drive requires the officials to sift through the applications and post candidates fulfilling the requirements depending on the need.