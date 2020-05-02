‘Steps initiated for cash flow in villages’

THANJAVUR

Two major steps have been taken up to ensure cash flow in the hands of rural people in the core delta districts, according to the Zonal Officer and Commissioner, State Archaeology Department, M.S.Shanmugam.

The first measure was to eliminate the problem of shortage of farmhands in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts being experienced by the farmers who were preparing for the summer cultivation. To achieve this, it has been decided to promote the village panchayats as the facilitators of agriculture workforce.

Farmhands willing to get deployed in agriculture operations the next day should get their names registered with the Panchayat secretary before 4 p.m. and the landlords who need the assistance should indicate the number of agriculture labourers he would like to engage in the subsequent day with the Panchayat secretary before the deadline of 4 p.m. every day, Mr.Shanmugam said.

In case if the farmhands need to be moved to nearby village panchayat areas, after fulfilling the local requirements, transportation would be arranged by the district administrations provided the distance between the villages were not short enough for the agriculture labourers to pedal their way on their bicycles to the workplace and return home.

The expenses to be incurred for the transportation of the workforce would be borne by the district administrations, he added.

Apart from ensuring the cash flow in the hands of the rural workforce by helping them to get employed without fail, extending loans to women self-help groups through a special credit scheme has been launched.

For this purpose, around 9,000 women SHGs in Thanjavur district have been identified and the process of loan disbursement according to the grading of the SHGs have commenced. In about a week, the members of beneficiary groups would get the amount and continue their economic activity, the Zonal Officer added.

These two measures, Mr. Shanmugam said, would save the rural masses from getting bogged down by financial stress anticipated to crop up due to the COVID-19 pandemic and carry on with their life without any stress.