Steps being taken to increase milk production, says Minister Mano Thangaraj

July 30, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Saturday said various steps are being taken to increase the number of livestock of farmers and provide them with a balanced income.

During the inauguration of milk cooling units in Karur, Mr. Thangaraj said to increase procurement, targets for each district were being given to officials and various steps, including purchase of two lakh milch cows, distribution of loans to farmers, and encouraging farmers to cultivate fodder, were being taken. “The government is focusing on increasing milk production which will lead to an increase in milk procurement”, he added.

Mr. Thangaraj said due to the steps taken by the government Aavin’s procurement of milk has increased. Milk procurement has increased by 3.5 lakh litres in the State in the last two months. Outlining the steps taken for the increase, the Minister said that the quality of milk was ascertained on the spot and the price was fixed, and farmers were paid within ten days, because of which Aavin has received good reception among farmers.

He inaugurated milk cooling units with a capacity of 5,000 litres for ₹1.6 crore at Vallakkulam, Thirumalainathanpatti, Veppangudi, and Manchanayakkanpatti in Karur district and also examined the ongoing construction of a 50,000-liter capacity cooling unit at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. Collector T. Prabhushankar and other senior officials participated.

