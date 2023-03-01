‘Steps being taken to expedite construction of subways at Manjathidal and Vivekananda Nagar’

March 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Steps have been initiated to complete construction of the subways at Manjathidal and Vivekananda Nagar on Tiruchi-Thanjavur section, the Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway has said.

Responding to the demands raised during a recent agitation staged by members of the Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations, a press released issued by the Tiruchi division of the Southern Railway said that passenger and public interest was given high priority. “Action has been initiated on top priority to ensure the completion of the works at the earliest to avoid public inconvenience,” the release said.

The federation had urged Southern Railway to expedite the construction of the Manjathidal and commence the construction of the subway at Vivekananda Nagar immediately. It had also put forward a few other demands including relaying of the road on the North D Subway and road stretches between the Armoury Gate and Kambigate and North D Gate and Golden Rock Railway Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the progress of some of the works, the release said that all works, but for the roof on the approach roads of the subway at Manjathidal, have been completed. The material for roof was under fabrication and the work is expected to be completed within a month. However, motorists were already using the subway, it said.

Work on laying the approach to the subway at Vivekananda Nagar will commence after the shifting of electricity poles by Tangedco. The Railways will deposit the money for shifting of the poles. The work will begin once the poles are shifted and completed within three months.

The other demands for improvements to roads will be carried out within two to three months, the release added.