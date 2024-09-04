GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps being taken to control dengue fever:Health Minister

Published - September 04, 2024 08:35 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to check the spread of dengue fever in the State.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a health sub centre at Kottiyal village near here, Mr.Subramanian said that he had held a meeting in Chennai with the participation of officials of various departments to take stock of the steps being undertaken to face the north-east monsoon. The Health Department was also geared up to keep under check waterborne diseases.

It was because of the pro active steps taken by the State government that the spread of dengue fever cases was effectively controlled in the State last year The officials have been directed to take immediate preventive steps to check the spread of dengue. Special wards would be established wherever they were required, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that MRI and CT scan machines have been established at the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital. More facilities would be created at the hospital.

The Minister also inaugurated six other health sub centres and an urban primary health centre at an estimate of Rs.3.35 crore in various places of the district.

Collector P. Rathinasamy, Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa and Jayamkondam MLA K.C.K.Kannan and other participated.

