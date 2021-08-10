Steps being taken to admit students in seven more medical colleges: Minister

Tiruchi

10 August 2021 20:10 IST

Steps have been taken to get the nod of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for admitting students in seven more medical colleges in the State from 2021-22, said Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

He told reporters after holding a review meeting with the health officials in the district on Tuesday that construction had been geared up in all 11 new medical colleges in the State. Necessary infrastructure would be established for first-year MBBS students, faculty and non-teaching members. Approval was being waited for seven new medical colleges, including one in Ariyalur, to admit students. The State would continue to take steps to get approval as early as possible.

Mr. Subramanian said that the State had taken a lead in inoculating people against COVID-19 and had urged the Centre to increase vaccine allocation to the State.

To a question, he said that release of white paper on the financial status of the State was to inform the people about the financial burden being faced by the people due to the wrong policies of the previous AIADMK government. It should not be construed as an attempt to impose fresh taxes. Similarly, there was no connection between the release of the white paper and the Directorate of Vigilance Anti Corruption raids against former Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates, he said.

Minister for Backward Classes S. S. Sivasankar, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi and senior officials participated in the review meeting.