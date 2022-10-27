STEM robotics course at Anna Science Centre

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre and Anna Science Centre-Planetarium will be conducting a six-month course in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) robotics for a batch of 50 school students of Classes VI to IX, starting this week.

The course, to be held every Sunday from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., will cover the subjects of basic electronics, coding, 3D printing, robotics and drones, a press release said.

Interested students can register by paying a fee of ₹3,500 (for all five subjects) in cash at the centre’s Airport Road premises.

A free orientation class about the course will be held at Anna Science Centre-Planetarium on October 30, the release said.

More details will be provided over phone: 7540040071; WhatsApp: 8667347845.