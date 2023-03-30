STEM Park works nearing completion in Thanjavur

March 30, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The establishment of a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) park is nearing completion in Thanjavur .

The project is being executed through funds received for various infrastructure, public safety and utility development works under the Smart Cities Mission scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,

The STEM Park coming up on 2.50 acres of land at Arulananda Nagar will consist of a planetarium having a seating capacity of 30 persons per show, a science zone for interactive learning with more than 100 concepts explained through science exhibits, a maths zone where mathematical concepts would be lucidly explained to make the subject more fun and enjoyable, a space zone displaying scaled models of PSLV, GSLV and a musical fountain.

Already, a traffic park that forms part of the STEM Park project has been set up at Balaganapathy Nagar near Sri Brahadeeswarar temple with the objective of promoting awareness of traffic rules and regulations and road discipline among students and the public.

A sum of ₹11.50 crore was allotted for the establishment of the STEM Park under Thanjavur Corporation limits, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan, after inspecting the STEM Park works at Arulananda Nagar on Thursday, told reporters that the edutainment park would be thrown open soon to the public and called upon the parents of students, especially school students, to visit the park with their children to help them spend their leisure time productively to enrich their knowledge.