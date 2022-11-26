STEM park likely to open in Tiruchi next month

November 26, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

After a delay of almost a year, work on the establishment of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Park on Panchakarai Road on the banks of the Kollidam in Srirangam in Tiruchi is expected to be completed within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of the park, named after Nobel laureate in Physics Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, began in August 2021. However, the progress was slow in the initial stages. “Work on the park has picked up pace and we expect to complete it within a month,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

The edutainment park is being built on a three-acre plot of land owned by the Corporation near Yatri Nivas. The park, which will feature state-of-art facilities to explain the importance and influence of science and technology in life, is being set up under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated ₹14.90 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The civic body aims at creating awareness and demonstrating practical knowledge to the people, particularly students, on aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics integral to life.

An arch dedicated to Sir C.V. Raman, a children’s play area, science apparatus and interactive equipment to engage the children to learn the fundamentals of mathematics and engineering, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 100 seats, a mini planetarium and an indoor and outdoor science pavilion to exhibit various area of science constitute highlights of the STEM park.

In addition to the science and technology-related depictions, the park will also have facilities to engage morning and evening walkers, restrooms, drinking water facilities and a parking area to accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. “Once the park is established, schools in the city will be encouraged to bring the students to gain experience in science and technology,” said a senior official.

The Public Accounts Committee that recently reviewed the ongoing projects in the city instructed the authorities to expedite work by the end of this year. “The majority of the civil work is completed. The work on the mini-planetarium and setting up of pedestrian walkways are also progressing well,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US