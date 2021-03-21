Steep spike in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Sunday reported 158 fresh cases of COVID-19 of which 73 belonged to Thanjavur district. Three deaths — one each from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur — were reported.

A 64-year-old woman from Nagapattinam with hypertension, a 69-year-old man from Thanjavur with no pre-existing conditions and a 56-year-old female diabetic patient from Pudukottai succumbed to COVID-19.

In Thanjavur, 73 patients tested positive for COVID-19, many of whom were contacts of patients from the various schools and colleges in the district. Among the 73, 25 were students of a school in Kumbakonam. So far, over 150 students have reported positive in the district. Meanwhile, 66 patients were sent home to be home-quarantined after recovery.

Tiruvarur district also reported a spike with 26 fresh cases, and Tiruchi, 21.

Nineteen fresh cases were reported in Nagapattinam. In Karur district, eight patients tested positive and in Pudukottai, five. Ariyalur recorded four fresh cases while Perambalur, two.