Steep rise in prices of M-sand and P-sand hits construction industry hard in Tiruchi

February 07, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Builders in Tiruchi use M-sand in a big way by sourcing it from quarries in Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A steep increase in prices of manufactured sand (M-sand) and plastering manufactured sand (P-sand) has hit construction industry hard in Tiruchi.

Builders and engineers started using M-sand and P-sand after the closure of most sand quarries in the Cauvery and the Kollidam in Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur districts in 2017 following an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Since the feedback turned out to be good, the construction industry began to use M-sand in a big way by sourcing it from quarries in Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

However, the builders once again started using sand after the Water Resources Department opened sand quarries in Tiruchi and Karur districts. But the closure of sand quarries a few months ago after the searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate on complaints of large-scale irregularities forced the builders to use M-.sand again. Since then the prices of M-sand and P-sand went up gradually. Taking advantage of the continuous closure of sand quarries, owners of stone crushing units in Karur have further increased the prices of M-sand since February 1.

According to sources, the price of a lorry load of M-sand (four units) has gone up to ₹22,000 from ₹18,000 in December. Similarly, the price of one load of P-sand has gone up to ₹27,000 from ₹22,000 in December. Lorry transporters claim that there is no change in transportation costs. The steep increase is solely due to a collective decision of the crusher owners.

“In December, we paid ₹12,000 for four units of M-sand to the stone crushers. Now, we have to shell out ₹16,000. We charge ₹7,000 towards transportation which is constant for the last one year,” says a lorry owner in Tiruchi.

He said that the stone quarry owners had circulated a communication, thereby fixing the prices of various products including blue metals. If the price was increased by ₹100 or ₹200, it was normal. But one unit of M-sand had been increased by ₹1,000. It was abnormal, the transporter said.

“The increase is unprecedented and sudden. It has hit the construction industry hard - right from people who construct houses on their own to flat promoters. It will alter the cost equation,” said M. Selva, a civil engineer in Srirangam.

S. Anand, State secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), said that the prices of M-sand and P-sand had been increased by 20% to 25%. It would have a great impact. It was a double blow to the construction industry, especially when the budget and middle-class flat buyers were forced to pay heavily towards stamp duty and registration. The State government should take immediate steps to stem the uncontrolled increase in prices of M-sand and P-sand, he said.

