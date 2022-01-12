Steep rise in cases

Tiruchi

12 January 2022 21:00 IST

The central region reported 934 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No death from the region was reported in the bulletin issued by the State Health Department for the day. The number of cases continued to witness a significant increase in Tiruchi. A total of 444 patients reported positive for the viral infection in the district, and 96 in Thanjavur.

Perambalur district, where less than five fresh cases were being reported less than a few weeks ago, 93 were reported. Karur and Tiruvarur districts reported 58 fresh cases, each.

In Nagapattinam, 57 patients reported positive, and in Ariyalur, 49. Mayiladuthurai registered 41 cases, and Pudukottai, 38, the least in the region on Wednesday.

