Steep hike in parking fee draws flak in Tiruchi

A steep hike in user charges at parking lots owned by Tiruchi Corporation has drawn the ire of motorists.

The civic body, which has a parking lot at Central Bus Stand and open parking facilities at Chathiram Bus Stand and Gandhi Market, operates them by permitting private individuals or companies to collect user charges. It adopts an auction system for granting of licence to them.

It floated a tender to identify new licence holders for various parking lots, including the facility at Central Bus Stand, recently. A Dindigul-based contractor was awarded the licence for collection of user fees at the parking lot at Central Bus Stand for three years from April 13. U pon receiving the order, the contractor made an upward revision in the user charges.

As per the new tariff, the fee for two-wheeler parking has gone up to ₹15 from ₹10 per day and the Corporation is said to have ratified the hike.

The 50% hike has not gone down well with motorists and commuters, who park their two-wheelers at Central Bus Stand parking lot when they travel to neighbouring towns in public transport.

“We do not mind if the fee is hiked by 10% or 15%. Fifty per cent hike is unacceptable and it will affect regular users,” says M. Karthikeyan of Srinivasa Nagar.

“The hike is understandable if we get sufficient protected space to park our vehicles. Due to inadequate space in the multi-level parking area, many motorists are forced to park their vehicles in the open area. The hike should have been given effect after expanding the covered parking area,” says N. Raghavan, another regular user.

Some motorists point to the absence of notice boards on the revised fee structure. They say it is important to put up a notice board with details of the fee structure and duration so as to avoid confusion and confrontation. The notice board should have the contact number of officials of the Corporation to lodge complaints.