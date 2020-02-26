Steady progress in barrage work: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the construction of a new barrage across the Kollidam at Mukkumbu had been making steady progress and it would be completed within January 2021.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the progress of work at Mukkumbu, he said that out of 484 piles, 287 had been completed. Construction of piers, concrete blocks and framing of shutters had been going on well. Nearly 30% works had been completed so far.

When asked whether there were chances of delay in completion of work in view of the possibilities of opening of Mettur dam for irrigation in June, he said that it was only for delta irrigation. It would not affect the construction work.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Backward Classes Minister S. Valarmathi, Collector S. Sivarasu and senior PWD officials accompanied the Chief Minister. He spent about an hour at the construction site and interacted with the PWD officials on the progress of work.