Steady income lures farmers towards viruchi flower cultivation

Thanks to the prospect of steady income, more and more farmers of non-delta region in Tiruchi district have turned their attention to cultivating viruchi poo.

The multi-branched plants, an evergreen shrub, are common on the dry fields in various villages on the outskirts of Tiruchi towards Thogamalai.

Farmers in rainfed areas have raised the plants in more than 500 acres in K. Pudur, Kalladai, Idyapatti, Koppu, Ettarai, Kuzhumani, Keezha Veliyur, Mela Veliyur, Vengadathanpatti, Varunthipatti, Azhaganampatti and several other villages.

While a few farmers have brought their fields under the drip irrigation system, others irrigate their fields by buying water from the farmers, who own pump set.

The plant grows 4 to 6 feet. It is capable of reaching up to 12 feet if it is properly maintained beyond five years.

Farmers say that many of their counterparts in the region have switched to viruchi flower cultivation due to steady income that they get by marketing the flowers for at least five years.

Though the prices of flower fluctuate very often, it fetches remunerative prices during festive seasons and auspicious days. There are days when farmers get ₹400 -500 a kg.

“It is a safe floriculture crop for farmers. We can get income even up to 10 years if proper care is maintained,” says P. Maruthai of K. Pudur.

He adds that the drought resistant plants bloom well with the irrigation of less water. The warm climate in the region is also conducive for viruchi flower cultivation.