Stay away from CRPF shooting range at Veeramalaipalayam

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has cautioned people against straying into the Veeramalaipalayam shooting range in Manapparai taluk on Octobver 21 and 22 when CRPF personnel were scheduled to train at the range. People have been advised not to let out their cattle for grazing in the range on both the days.

