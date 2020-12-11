TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 11 December 2020 21:22 IST
Towel atop statue
A small piece of a cloth, resembling the Congress party colours, placed on top of the statue of late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran near the Combined Court complex in the city caused a flutter on Friday. A group of AIADMK cadre rushed to the spot and removed the cloth from the statue. Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan came to the spot and cleaned the statue.
