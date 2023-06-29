ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics Day observed

June 29, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Statistical Office, Thanjavur, celebrated the 17th “Statistics Day” here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation celebrates “Statistics Day” every year on June 29 to mark the birth anniversary of the late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, in recognition of his valuable contribution in the field of economic planning and statistics.

As the theme of this year’s celebrations was “Alignment of State Indicator Framework with National Indicator Framework for monitoring Sustainable Development Growth”, Assistant Professor, A. Veeriya Vandayar Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous), Poondi, Sangeetha spoke on the topic “Sustainable Development Growth” at the celebrations held at Bharath College of Arts and Science, Thanjavur.

The director, South Zone, NSO, Vishnuraj, Senior Statistical Officer, Thanjavur Region, K. Venkatraman and others participated in the event where certificates were distributed to the students who have won various competitions held in connection with the Statistics Day, according to official sources.

