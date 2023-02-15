ADVERTISEMENT

Station Formation Day observed

February 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The 147 th Station Formation Day of Kumbakonam Railway Station was celebrated on Wednesday by the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA) at Kumbakonam.

Participating in the event, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi Division, M. Harikumar said the redevelopment works to be carried out at the station had been planned in such a way that the needs of passengers for the next five decades were addressed.

Stating that passenger services were being operated through the main line in all possible ways with available resources, the SDOM said that a survey report on the doubling of the Villupuram-Thanjavur section had been submitted to the competent authorities, he added.

Pointing out that a museum would come up at Kumbakonam railway station, he said that once the land acquisition process was completed yard remodeling and extension of platforms would be taken up.

TANDRUA secretary A. Giri gave a brief note on the activities of the association, which had completed six decades of existence. K. Kannusamy, retired Station Superintendent, Kumbakonam, and S. Saptharishi, retired Chief Booking Clerk, Kumbakonam, were honoured on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Train Passengers’ Association, Papanasam, organised a visit of elementary school-level students to the Papanasam Railway Station recently in association with a local matriculation school.

The event was organised to provide an exposure to the school children about the operation of train services, according to Association secretary T. Saravanan.

