State’s Information Commission stands second in the country

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission is placed second in the country in providing information to the people, State Information Commissioner R. Pratapkumar said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pratapkumar said solutions were being found for 1,300 to 1,500 petitions every month all over the State through the Tamil Nadu Information Commission. Action was being initiated against those failing to respond to public petitions. Replies were being given by officials to 90% of the questions raised under the Right to Information Act, he said adding that replies had been given to thousands of questions. He said people should be aware of the procedure for sending the petitions to the Commission.

Mr. Pratapkumar said fines had been imposed on three officials during the inquiry conducted here for not providing information to the petitioners. Petitions seeking information against law would be dismissed, he said.

A new building for the Commission has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 40 crore on Anna Salai in Chennai. It would be opened soon, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Pratapkumar conducted an inquiry camp at the Collectorate, an official press release said.