“My official trip to America has been fruitful, as the State will receive more investments in the future,” said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Cooperative Week celebration.

On Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan coming together in politics, he said, “let them face the elections first and then I will comment on it. Both of them are great actors though.”

He added that the AIADMK will win in the local body elections with a great margin. “As far as the AIADMK is concerned, there’s no void in the State politics,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, he distributed assistance worth ₹7.49 crore to 551 beneficiaries including self help group women, marginal farmers and the differently-abled.