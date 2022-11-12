State will become self-sufficient in power generation by 2030: Stalin

Tamil Nadu will become self-sufficient in power generation by 2030, thanks to the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Inaugurating the free power connections to 50,000 farmers across the State at a function held at Aravakurichi near here, he said the State was at the forefront of wind energy generation in the country. It had secured the fourth place in solar power, generating 1,528 MW.

The government envisioned doubling the current installed capacity of 34,867 MW by 2030 . Major projects were in the pipeline for generation of 30,500 MW through various sources, including non-conventional energy sources. Thrust would be on establishment of solar energy parks in all districts, he said.

During 10 years of its rule, the AIADMK had failed to improve power generation, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the steps taken by his government would help to take the total installed capacity to 65,367 MW in 2030.

In 10 years, the AIADMK government had provided a mere 2.2 lakh free farm power connections. But the DMK provided one lakh such connections within a year of its returning to power. Another 50,000 connections were to be provided. The government had invested in distribution infrastructure, too. More than 23,000 transformers had been installed or replaced, he said.

Besides implementing its electoral promises, the ruling DMK had introduced several schemes that were not promised in its election manifesto. The proactive steps of the government had improved the lot of people. Their purchasing power had improved and inflation had come down, he said.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji presided over the function. Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan; Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj; Karur MP S. Jothimani; Ramesh Chand Meena, Secretary, Energy; Rajesh Lakhoni, Chairman and Managing Director, Tangedco; and Collector T. Prabhushankar participated.