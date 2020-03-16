Tiruchirapalli

State-wide agitation planned

THANJAVUR

The Forum for Unity among Tamil Nadu People would organise a 24-hour sit-in dharna in Tamil Nadu in support of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

Disclosing this at a press release, the Thanjavur district coordinator, FUTNP, V. Jeevakumar, said that despite several days of agitations held in several parts of the State demanding the repeal of the CAA and passing of resolution against the CAA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, both the Central and State governments has turned a blind eye to these demands.

Hence, in order to extend support to the anti-CAA protests, the forum has decided to organise a 24-hour sit-in dharna at the taluk headquarters throughout the State.

The dharna would commence at around 10 a.m. on March 17 and culminate at 10 a.m. on March 18, he added.

