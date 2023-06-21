ADVERTISEMENT

State University of New York and SASTRA sign MoU

June 21, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The State University of New York, Binghamton, USA, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) at Thirumalaisamudhram in Thanjavur district.

The MoU facilitates mobility of students and faculty besides collaborative degree programmes leading to under-graduate, post-graduate and Ph.D. degrees. The 2+2 Year UG degree from SUNY, 3.5+1.5 UG and PG degree from SASTRA and SUNY, faculty sabbaticals, split Ph.D. and others are some of the beneficial outcomes through the collaboration, according to a SASTRA release.

SUNY president Harvey Stenger said that exciting opportunities existed for SUNY, and the MoU signed on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to USA reiterated SUNY’s engagement with India.

SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said that electronics manufacturing, biomedical devices and digital technologies would be the key focus areas aligned with the country’s semiconductor and other mission-mode projects. The MoU would become functional from 2023-24 academic year.

