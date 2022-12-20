State universities not in a hurry to implement four-year undergraduate programme

December 20, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

State universities are seemingly not in a hurry to tweak the contours of the UG programmes, in the wake of University Grants Commission (UGC) specifying adherence to its latest ‘Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes’ in conformity with the National Education Policy 2020 that advocates Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP).

The universities are apparently hesitant to act on the latest UGC communication as they have reportedly been instructed by the State’s Higher Education Department to instead toe the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy for which a panel was formed earlier this year to draft a tech-driven, job-focussed policy in a year, perceived by academics as a counter to the NEP 2020.

According to senior professors of Bharathidasan University, the likelihood for State universities to prioritise FYUP advocated by UGC as per NEP 2020 over the existing three-year duration is bleak, at least for the next few years.

The NEP has emphasised on the four-year programme, highlighting the opportunity for the learners to experience the full range of holistic and multidisciplinary education in addition to a focus on the chosen major and minors as per the choices of the student. Under the multiple entry and exit options of FYUP programmes, students can also opt out after two semesters, with a certificate, while those exiting after successful completion of four semesters will be given a diploma. The FYUP are of two kinds: Honorary and Research.

Those pursuing FYUP - Research will devote the entire duration of the final year on research. The NEP notes that “given the 21st century requirements, quality higher education must aim to develop good, thoughtful, well-rounded, and creative individuals.”

Though there is no compulsion for the universities to completely switch over to the FYUP, it has been touted as a preferred option since they could directly pursue Ph.D.

As for students completing their three-year bachelor degree pursuing masters, the second of the two-year PG programme will have to be entirely devoted to research.

Those under the FYUP system could also exercise the option of pursuing a one-year master’s degree programme. The sense of relief is that the UGC has not specified any timeline for implementation of FYUP.

On their part, managements of autonomous colleges are in a bind over experimenting with FYUP since the degrees have have to be awarded in the name of the State university.

The deemed to be universities are in an advatageous position to implement FYUP, according to a principal of an autonomous college of long standing.