State to press for GST services in Tamil, says Chief Minister

‘Govt. has been consistently voicing traders’ grievances and views before GST Council’

The State government has written to the Centre, suggesting that the online services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime be offered in Tamil too, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

Traders have been facing difficulties in availing themselves of the online services in English. “We have written to the Centre about the need for making the services available in Tamil too, and are expecting it to be introduced soon. We will continue to press for it,” Mr. Stalin said, speaking at the 39 th Traders’ Day Conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu.

Although the State could not offer any concessions to traders under the GST regime, it had been consistently voicing their grievances and views before the GST Council, Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK government had always been following a pro-trader policy, the Chief Minister said, citing initiatives such as revamping the Commercial Tax Payers’ Advisory Committee at the State and district levels; extending the date for submission of VAT forms meant for 2020-21 till March 31, 2022; and issuing orders for withdrawing taxes for 65 out of 66 proposed items.

The Chief Minister said changes would be made to the norms for renewal of trade licences, so that they could be renewed once in three years instead of every year. Safeguarding the welfare of small traders was a reflection of the Dravidian model of governance. The growth of large and small businesses was complementary. While welcoming investments, the welfare of small traders will be ensured, Mr. Stalin said.

He said a Guidance Committee will be formed under the leadership of the Additional Chief Secretary to evolve policy guidelines to handle problems pertaining to rent and occupancy of shops in local bodies. Traders who lose their shops to development projects will be accorded priority for accommodation in rental complexes of the government and the local bodies, Mr. Stalin said.

Speaking about the significance of the day, Mr. Stalin said it was on May 5, 1982 that the then AIADMK government imposed an entry fee through the repression of the trader community. The DMK, in contrast, had scaled up the benefits for the community while in power, he said.

The Chief Minister said the traders’ well-being will be safeguarded through a provision in the Kaaval Uthavi app of the Police department. Traders who face threats can use this provision to receive instant assistance from the police, and the trouble-mongers will be dealt with accordingly, he said.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, P. Moorthy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, A.M.Vikkramaraja, and Ve.Govindarajalu, president and general secretary, respectively, of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu spoke.