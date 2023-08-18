State to buy 500 electric buses with German bank funding: Minister

August 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government had proposed to buy 500 electric buses with funding from a German bank and the tender had been floated for the purchase of 100 electric buses in the first phase, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said on Friday.

The electric buses would be operated in Chennai initially and would be extended to other cities in a phased manner, Mr. Sivasankar said in a brief interaction with journalists at Perambalur.

Answering a query, Mr. Sivasankar said despite the State facing a huge financial crunch and debt, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been announcing several welfare schemes. He had allocated ₹1,500 crore towards disbursement of monetary benefits to retired employees of the State Transport Corporation (STC) and those who died while on duty, Mr. Sivasankar said.

Earlier, the Minister handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the legal heirs of 62 employees of the STC, Kumbakonam, who died while on duty. He inaugurated an air-conditioned restroom for the STC employees at Perambalur bus depot.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivasankar said AC restrooms were being established at various bus depots to enable employees, especially the bus crew, to take adequate rest as they were involved in the task of transporting public safely. The restroom at Perambalur depot was the 14th in the State. Arrangements had been made for candidates to apply for 685 vacant posts of driver and conductor in the State Express Transport Corporation, he said.

The Minister later inaugurated additional bus services from Mettupalayam to Valikandapuram and extension of bus routes from Pillaiyarpalayam to Krishnapuram and from Pasumbalur to Velluvadi. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and STC officials were present, an official release said.

