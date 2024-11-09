 />
‘State should retain primary agricultural cooperative societies under its purview’

Updated - November 09, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu has called upon the Tamil Nadu government not loosen its control over the functioning of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies by allowing the Income Tax Department “oversee their operations.”

In a statement issued on November 9, Coordination Committee president, P.R. Pandian said the Income Tax Department on November 8 conducted a meeting of secretaries of 267 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies functioning in delta districts at Kumbakonam. At the meeting, the secretaries were informed that their institutions were bound to remit income tax.

Fearing that bringing the credit societies under the IT network could be a prelude to bring the income generated through agriculture under the IT Act, the Committee president demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government whether the Kumbakonam meeting was convened with or without the knowledge of the State Administration. Because, the functioning of the societies were supervised and guided by the State government, he added.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:23 pm IST

