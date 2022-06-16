State scuttling chances of Government school students cracking NEET: Annamalai

The BJP State President K.Annamalai on Wednesday charged the School Education Department with scuttling the chances of Government school students cracking the NEET by suspending the eBox crash course.

Addressing the media at Kumbakonam, Mr. Annamalai said that apart from suspending the eBox crash course conducted in association with a private institution, instructions have been issued to the government school teachers not to provide any assistance to the students to prepare for the NEET.

He charged that the State government was playing with the life of Government school students only to create an alibi of “poor performance in NEET” in Tamil Nadu so that they could gain “political mileage”. However, he claimed that the Tamil Nadu students would definitely perform well in this year’s NEET compared to previous years. They might even record a higher NEET clearance percentage, he added.