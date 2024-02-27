State Police Department signs MoU with CUTN

February 27, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamil Nadu Police has signed a memorandum of understanding with Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) Tiruvarur for implementing a comprehensive Psychological Support Management Programme for police personnel in the Central Zone.

As part of the MoU, awareness campaigns, seminars, workshops, and other educational activities will be organised to enlighten both the police personnel and the public about psycho-social issues, mental health concerns, and the detrimental effects of drug, alcohol, and substance abuse addiction.

To begin with, a three-day faculty training programme “Reach Before You Teach - Empowering Mentors” was inaugurated on the CUTN campus on Tuesday to empower the trainers who would be playing a pivotal role in delivering psycho- social support to various groups including the dedicated police personnel.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chairperson, Police Commission and former Judge, C.T. Selvam said that while parents must learn to say ‘no’ to children’s demands, teachers must teach and help youth steer away from excessive dependence on technology.

Pointing out that psychology was an essential subject applicable to everyone, regardless of their field, vice-chancellor M. Krishnan said that it had become imperative that the trainers reach out to diverse groups of people, including the police personnel, under stress and grappling with psycho-social issues.

