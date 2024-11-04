‘State planning to bring in an annual transfer counselling process for college professors’

Tamil Nadu’s Department of Higher Education is planning to introduce an annual general transfer counselling process for university and government college professors, on the lines of general counselling for teachers in government schools, Higher Education Minister Govi. Chezhiaan has said.

The State government conducts annual counselling for government school teachers in May, June or July every year. As for professors of government colleges, it is said that only offline transfers have been taking place on a case to case basis or depending upon the situation. Various associations and forums have been demanding that the State government conduct an annual general transfer counselling for professors of government colleges and universities. Now, the Department of Higher Education has come forward to bring in a standard system to conduct such a counselling.

Mr. Chezhiaan told The Hindu on Sunday that a few rounds of discussions were held with senior officials of the Department to work out the modalities and frame guidelines for the purpose. As a first step, the counselling could be called for those who were over 55 years of age. Many professors who had crossed that age were seeking medical attention at places of their choice. A section of them wanted to take care of their parents.

The Minister further said that discussions were under way to fix the minimum age for professors to take part in the counselling. The Department would arrive at a decision by taking into account all aspects.

The move, Mr. Chezhiaan said, was aimed at ensuring transparency in the transfer of professors as the counselling would have all data such as details of colleges and institutions and categories of vacancies, among others, in the public domain. All stakeholders of the Department would be consulted before finalising the transfer mechanism.

The Minister said that he would hold meetings of regional-level stakeholders in the State within two to three weeks, and seek the opinion of college and university professors to finalise the proposal.

‘Different statutes’

Though the proposal was aimed at supporting college and university professors, the Minister said universities had been following different statutes.

They had to be studied in detail. Hence, priority would be given to frame the guidelines for college professors initially.

