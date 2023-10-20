State-of-the-art higher secondary school in E. Pudur eyes completion by December

October 20, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Ongoing construction work of the state-of-the-art higher secondary school at Edamalaipatti Pudur has gathered momentum as the Tiruchi Corporation expects to complete the model school project ahead of the next academic year in December.

The project taken up at a cost of ₹9.90 crore, which was sourced from the education fund of the civic body, aims to provide better educational facilities and improve the quality of education in government schools. The school building is coming up on a land parcel of 2.91 acres in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The school has 35,000 square feet of built-up space.

According to officials, the project was implemented to cater to the increasing demands of the residents of Crawford, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Ramachandra Nagar and Panjapur. Currently, the city has only one Corporation higher secondary school, which is located at East Boulevard Road.

The school will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including hi-tech labs, a library, smart classrooms, a playground and auditoriums, and comprise larger classrooms and an assembly area with an open-stage auditorium in the middle of the academic blocks. The ground floor and the first floor of the school building will encompass 16 classrooms, two staffrooms, an office room, a lab and sanitary complexes to suit the needs of 1,000 to 1,200 students.

“The design of the school was chalked out in a way that it facilitates wider corridors, staircases, natural lighting and open-air ventilation. The quality of the facilities, including smart classrooms, will be on par with private schools,” said a senior Corporation official, adding, ““The work will be completed by the end of the year, and the school will be ready before the next academic year.”

Keeping in view the spurt in enrolment, it has been decided to shift Classes VI to X to the new facility once it is ready.

At present, the Corporation elementary school and the high school function from the same campus on Kaliammankoil Street, resulting in space constraints due to lack of classrooms. Currently, 840 students are enrolled in the elementary school and 720 in the high school.