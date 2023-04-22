HamberMenu
State move to enact law for land consolidation for special projects opposed

April 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee, Tamil Nadu, has opposed the Bill that seeks to enact the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects. The Bill was adopted in the Assembly recently.

Addressing press persons at Mannargudi on Saturday, the Committee president, P.R.Pandian, condemned the government’s decision to enact such legislation which would have a direct impact on agricultural operations.

By passing the legislation, the government has paved way for the acquisition of waterbodies and portions of waterways that pass through the land mass identified by the corporates/industrial houses for setting up their industries. The government should withdraw the Bill in the interest of the agriculture sector, he demanded.

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has also opposed the enactment of the law. In a statement issued on Saturday, the periyakkam general secretary, K.Venkatraman, said that the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Act would only help corporates lay their hands on waterbodies legally as it nullifies the existing legislations for protection of waterbodies and waterways for the benefit of the public.

