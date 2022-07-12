State-level shooting contest to be held at Tiruchi

July 12, 2022 17:35 IST

The State-level 47th Rifle and Pistol Shooting competition will be held at Trichy Rifle Club on K.K. Nagar Armed Reserve campus here from July 24-31.

Around 1,500 participants from various parts of the State are to take part in the competition to be held under various categories. The Trichy Rifle Club has 215 permanent members and students. It has 50 metre, 25 metre and 10 metre shooting ranges and a gymnasium.

A guide containing information on various State and national level competitions will be released during the contest. More information about the competition can be obtained from the mobile number 90920-27373, a press release from the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said on Tuesday.